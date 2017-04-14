Judges Sworn in for Higher Service

Judges display their Instruments of Appointment following a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on April 13. They are (from left): Justice Jennifer Straw, who will act as Judge of the Court of Appeal; Miss Yvonne Brown, who will act as Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court; Justice Andrea Pettigrew Collins, who will act as Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court; and Justice Carolyn Tie who will serve as Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Judges display their Instruments of Appointment following a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on April 13. They are (from left): Justice Jennifer Straw, who will act as Judge of the Court of Appeal; Miss Yvonne Brown, who will act as Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court; Justice Andrea Pettigrew Collins, who will act as Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court; and Justice Carolyn Tie who will serve as Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court. Story Highlights Four female members of the judiciary have been appointed to serve at higher levels within Jamaica’s courts.

With effect from April 19, Justice Carolyn Tie and Justice Andrea Pettigrew Collins will serve as Masters-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court. Mrs. Pettigrew Collins will act in this position.

Also effective on this date, is Miss Yvonne Brown’s appointment to act as Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court; while Justice Jennifer Straw will take up her post to act as Judge of the Court of Appeal on April 24.



They were sworn in by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen during a ceremony at King’s House on April 13.

The Governor-General said the country values and respects the role of the men and women of the judicial system in Jamaica’s democracy.

“The tasks which you are called upon to perform are not easy tasks. Your duties require years of study, years of practical experience, infused with your passion for precision, for careful analysis of fact, for solitude and ultimately exemplifying the principles which underpin a just and a safe society,” he said.

Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, charged the newly appointed judges to continue to maintain the high standards of professionalism that is required of them; to be astute in their deliberations and decision-making; and to ensure that judgements are delivered in a timely manner.

“I urge you to embrace the reforms that are being implemented for the improvement of our justice system. Be vigilant that court time is not wasted and ensure that cases are managed efficiently,” she said.

Noting that judges are not selected merely by seniority but by the proven track record of high standards of performance, she urged the appointees to “continue to serve your country with dignity, efficiency and integrity.”

In his remarks, President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Dennis Morrison, noted that swearing-in ceremonies are important national events, “for they are not only symbols, but also constant renewals of the constitutional undertaking that the judiciary should stand as a co-equal with the legislature and the executive in the complex web of Government.”

He said the ceremony marked an important milestone in the professional lives of the appointees, noting that they “should take justifiable pride in the recognition of your worth and of your work that this event represents.”

“The occasion is an acknowledgement of the steady hand of judgement that you have already demonstrated,” he said.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Miss Straw expressed “pleasure and gratitude” on being appointed to higher office, and committed to continue to serve the country well.

“It is our desire and aim to act in accordance with the highest ethical and professional standards that is expected of those who hold judicial office and it is our hope that our tenure will assist with the efficiency required by the public and all stakeholders in the justice system,” she said.m