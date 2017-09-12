Judge Lauds Efforts to Sensitise Young Jamaicans about Miss Lou

Members of the LTM Pantomime perform a skit at a concert in honour of the 98th anniversary of the birth of Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou) at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre in St. Andrew on September 7. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Members of the LTM Pantomime perform a skit at a concert in honour of the 98th anniversary of the birth of Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou) at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre in St. Andrew on September 7. Story Highlights Retired judge of the Court of Canadian Citizenship, Dr. Pamela Appelt, has lauded efforts to sensitise young Jamaicans to the work and legacy of Jamaica’s late cultural icon, the Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou).

“What I like about it is the fact that the young generation is learning about Miss Lou. They are being sensitised to her work and her legacy, and if this continues, Jamaica can only become an even better country,” she said during an interview with JIS News.

Miss Lou exhibitions will be staged at parish libraries islandwide during the month of September. The exhibitions are a collaborative effort between the parish libraries and the JCDC.



This followed her participation at the opening of a Miss Lou exhibition and bandana fashion show held on September 7 at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library, 2 Tom Redcam Drive, Kingston 5.

Dr. Appelt, who is the co-executor of Miss Lou’s estate, hailed the event as a “wonderful experience”.

The event, organised by the Parish Library and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), was one of several activities on that day to celebrate the 98th anniversary of Miss Lou’s birth.

“We can’t know where we are going unless we know where we are coming from, so to include our young people in our history is fantastic,” she added.

The event was attended by scores of students from the Louise Bennett-Coverley All-Age School, Vauxhall High School, St. Joseph’s Teachers’ College, Excelsior Community College and the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation. Some of the students recited poems by Miss Lou and participated in the bandana fashion show.

Dr. Appelt said she used the opportunity to participate in the celebration of Miss Lou while in the island to attend several meetings. She is the patron for the Project for the Advancement of Childhood Education (PACE) in Jamaica and Canada, and Chairman of the Jamaica 55 Committee in Canada.

The celebrations began on September 7 with a floral tribute to pay homage to Miss Lou at her grave in the National Heroes Park.

There was also a lunch-time concert at the Norman Manley International Airport featuring reflections and recitals of Miss Lou’s work by outstanding performers from the JCDC National Festival of the Performing Arts competition and other local talents.

The day’s activities ended with a tribute concert and a special fashion show dubbed, Bandana Time.