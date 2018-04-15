JSIF Spearheads National Risk Information Platform

Environment and Project Officer at the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Stacey-Anne Preston highlights plans for the development of a National Risk Information Platform (NRIP), at a JIS Think Tank session. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Environment and Project Officer at the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Stacey-Anne Preston highlights plans for the development of a National Risk Information Platform (NRIP), at a JIS Think Tank session. Story Highlights The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is spearheading the development of a National Risk Information Platform (NRIP), which will allow all risk data to be located and updated in a centralised platform that is available to government agencies and the public.

“The sessions held so far engaged the parties and sparked discussions on the proposed platform to determine the type of data to be collected, how relevant the data would be to them, how they will be able to use it to guide or influence risk reduction and emergency management,” the Project Officer informed.

She added that the overall initiative will improve the capacity of government institutions to generate and use hazard and risk information to inform national planning and will also focus on increasing awareness about disaster-risk reduction, building resilience and emergency management.



In an interview with JIS News, Environment and Project Officer at JSIF, Stacey-Ann Preston, said that the NRIP will promote a culture of safety and risk reduction through the collection of targeted hazard and risk information, and will involve the assistance of several government ministries, departments and agencies.

“This platform will enhance the data-sharing capacities to facilitate integration of information. We know that people have data but we do not know what each person has and we do not want to re-invent the wheel and so…this platform will enable the sharing mechanism to facilitate planning and development,” she explained.

Mrs. Preston informed that a series of workshops and information sessions are being conducted to facilitate dialogue and obtain feedback from major stakeholders on the development of the NRIP.

This sub- project being executed by the JSIF involves direct partnership with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), which will be responsible for monitoring and managing the data, while the National Spatial Data Management Division will be responsible for hosting the platform.

The National Environment & Planning Agency (NEPA) will also play a role in terms of providing solutions from the coastal and ecosystems-based assessments, which will be done on eight vulnerable areas.

These are Ocho Rios in St. Ann; Black River, St. Elizabeth; Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland; Portland Cottage, Clarendon; Morant Bay in St. Thomas; Manchioneal, Portland; Port Maria, St. Mary and Alligator Pond in Manchester.

Mrs. Preston added that the development of the NRIP is one of various activities and initiatives being undertaken as part of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP).

The project, which is being implemented by the JSIF from 2016 to 2022, is funded by the Government of Jamaica through a loan agreement with the World Bank valued at US$30 million.

The various deliverables, the Environment and Project Officer pointed out, are intended to reduce disaster and climate vulnerability by making infrastructure developments more resilient.

“The DVRP is an example of collaboration and partnership across agencies and ministries, so it is critical that we mainstream across agencies the ability to use data to inform the development decisions that we make as a country,” Mrs. Preston said.