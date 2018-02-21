JSIF to Continue Project to Improve Communities

Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Mr. Omar Sweeney. (FILE) + - Photo: Adrian Walker Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Mr. Omar Sweeney. (FILE)



The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will continue implementation of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF9) project this year with a $360.3-million allocation from the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The engagement, which runs from October 2017 to December 2020, aims to facilitate improved access to quality education, water and sanitation; basic community access and drainage; livelihood enhancement and human resource development services in low-income and vulnerable communities.

This will be done through 26 rural subprojects incorporating the installation of water supply systems, rehabilitation of farm roads, upgrading of rural primary schools, and supporting agriculture and tourism enterprises.

It is anticipated that the formulation and design of all 26 subprojects will be completed during 2018/19 to enable the commencement of work on at least 12.

The Government of Jamaica and Caribbean Development Bank are co-funding the project.