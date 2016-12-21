JPS Foundation Fetes Children of West Haven Home In Hanover

+ - Photo: Glen Rose - Manager of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company Foundation, Jacinth Morgan Collie (right), and her team members, share a photo opportunity before handing out gift items to the more-than-100 wards of the State at the West Haven Children’s Home in Copse, Hanover, on December 20. Story Highlights The festivities began with a visit by Santa and presentation of gifts, after which the children enjoyed a tasty meal.

Manager of the West Haven Children’s Home, Sydney Grant, told JIS News that the gesture by the JPS Foundation further cements the long-standing relationship between the power company and the facility

The West Haven Children’s Home is a privately operated facility catering for wards with various types of physical and mental disabilities.



The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company Foundation fêted the more-than-100 wards of the State at the West Haven Children’s Home in Copse, Hanover, on Tuesday (December 20).

The festivities began with a visit by Santa and presentation of gifts, after which the children enjoyed a tasty meal. The company also made a financial donation to the home and presented toiletries.

In an interview with JIS News, Manager of the JPS Foundation, Jacinth Morgan Collie said employees of the company’s Bogue plant in St. James have been assisting the West Haven Children’s Home for more than five years.

“We have actually been working with this home to help them with necessary things like toiletries, and assisting on Labour Day projects. The home is actually pretty organised; the leaders ensure that the facilities are well kept and the resources that they receive are well used,” she said.

She noted that employees often donate from their own pockets to assist the home in offsetting some of its operational expenses.

Manager of the West Haven Children’s Home, Sydney Grant, told JIS News that the gesture by the JPS Foundation further cements the long-standing relationship between the power company and the facility.

“This is wonderful… we are happy for the partnership with the JPS team and I am sure that all the children here and the staff are quite appreciative of the contribution and the gesture for this Christmas,” he said.

He invited other corporate entities to support the home, noting that it has needs in many areas.

The West Haven Children’s Home is a privately operated facility catering for wards with various types of physical and mental disabilities. The facility, which opened in 1986, is partially funded by the Government.