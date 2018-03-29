JMA/JEA Focusing on ‘Advancing Breakthroughs’ at Expo Jamaica 2018

Expo Jamaica 2018 Co-Chairman, Richard Coe (left), outlining details of this year’s 46th staging of the biennial trade show slated for April 19 to 22 at the National Arena and National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, during a JIS Think Tank at the Agency’s head office. Looking on is Manager for Manufacturing, Energy and Mining at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Ricardo Durrant. The event is being jointly staged by the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) and Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA) in collaboration with JAMPRO. + - Photo: Camar Getfield Expo Jamaica 2018 Co-Chairman, Richard Coe (left), outlining details of this year’s 46th staging of the biennial trade show slated for April 19 to 22 at the National Arena and National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, during a JIS Think Tank at the Agency’s head office. Looking on is Manager for Manufacturing, Energy and Mining at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Ricardo Durrant. The event is being jointly staged by the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) and Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA) in collaboration with JAMPRO. Story Highlights Over 350 exhibitors spanning 20 local industries are expected to showcase more than 2,000 products during this year’s 46th Expo Jamaica trade show at the National Arena and National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston from April 19 to 22.

This was disclosed by Expo Jamaica Co-Chairman, Richard Coe, during a JIS Think Tank at the Agency’s head office in Kingston on Wednesday (March 28).

He pointed out that this year’s attendees include 321 locals, with the others slated to arrive from Canada, Europe, India, Japan, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Caribbean.



The biennial event is being jointly staged by the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) and Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA) in collaboration with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), under the theme: “Advancing Breakthroughs”.

Mr. Coe advised that 506 buyers from 23 countries have, to date, registered to attend the event, pointing out that this is an increase over the 431 who came in 2016.

Mr. Coe also disclosed that the organisers have forged a partnership with telecommunications firm, Digicel, to be this year’s new title sponsor through its technology arm, Digicel Business.

He said that among the features will be online business services interactions, in keeping with the theme.

“This is to show how useful technology is in today’s business landscape (as a) unique (addition) for buyers and suppliers (and which) will be a (potentially) major driving force in closing several overseas deal from Jamaica,” the Co-Chairman outlined.

Mr. Coe argued that introducing smart technology at the expo, the largest of its kind in the Caribbean, will aid in bringing businesses and consumers together in the digital space while contributing to economic growth.

He pointed out that the expo’s appeal and reach have expanded locally and globally to become the most important and effective launch pad for Jamaican producers and service providers.

Mr. Coe further stated that the event is intended to facilitate and create opportunities for high-level manufacturing, trade and business for local suppliers as well as showcase brand Jamaica to the world.

“The exhibition has become a national event that contributes to local industry building, enhancing market opportunities and strengthening trade relationship between Jamaica and traditional and non-traditional trading partners on a global scale,” he added.

Executive Director of the JMA, Imega Breese McNab, said the expo has created a platform that enables stakeholders in Jamaica’s productive industries, including agribusiness, manufacturing and services, to meet buyers from international grocery chains, distribution houses, retailers, importers, local hotel purchasing managers and potential partners.

She emphasises that the expo’s goal is to develop brand Jamaica, showcase emerging manufactures and service providers, and ultimately strengthen national export performances.

The expo’s first two days, April 19 and 20, will be target buyers, with the event opening to the public on April 21 and April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The cost for admission is $800 for adults, $200 for children under 12 years old, with entry free for youngsters two years and under.

Mrs. McNab encourages patrons to visit Expo Jamaica online to purchase tickets.

Among the sectors that will be represented are: art and craft; beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic); business; chemicals; construction; cosmetics and pharmaceuticals; food and agro/fresh produce/processed foods; furniture and bedding; information and communications technology; minerals and metals; printing, packaging and labelling; and textile and apparel.