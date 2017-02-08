JIS Stages Successful Blood Drive

Nurse Patricia Johnson (second right) and Nurse Latoya Pusey (right) from the National Blood Transfusion Service attend to Jamaica Information Service (JIS) employees who participated in a blood drive staged by the JIS Radio Department on Tuesday (February 7) at the agency’s headquarters. From left are: IT Technician, Andrew Campbell; Systems Administrator, Rupert Pitter; and Technical Officer, Gregg Gayle. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Nurse Patricia Johnson (second right) and Nurse Latoya Pusey (right) from the National Blood Transfusion Service attend to Jamaica Information Service (JIS) employees who participated in a blood drive staged by the JIS Radio Department on Tuesday (February 7) at the agency’s headquarters. From left are: IT Technician, Andrew Campbell; Systems Administrator, Rupert Pitter; and Technical Officer, Gregg Gayle. Story Highlights The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in association with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) exceeded a target of 50 units of blood in a collection drive held at the agency’s headquarters on Tuesday (February 7).

A total of 54 units were collected, exceeding the target of 50 units, aimed at providing at least a quarter of the daily supplies needed by the nation’s hospitals.

The National Health Fund also partnered with the Agency by having persons sign up for NHF benefits on location. Mrs. Mendez also praised the efficiency of the NBTS team which guided the day's activities.



Chief Executive Officer of the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, said the agency was grateful for the partnerships that made the initiative a success and that the JIS was able to use its various media to educate the public on becoming blood donors. “We are quite proud of the support that the blood drive has garnered.

NBTS has always pointed out to us that this is a great need and it is important for us that people see and understand the process of donating blood,” she said. She added that organisations should not just take from their consumers and clients, but should also find ways of giving back and being responsible corporate citizens.

According to Mrs. Rowe, the need to join the appeal for blood and take the step of staging a drive was cemented when it hit close to home. “Recently, we had a staff member who needed blood urgently and this has just driven it home for us that we need to get on board, do our part to save a life through donating blood,” she explained.

Manager of the JIS Radio Department, Lorraine Mendez, was elated with the day’s proceedings.

“It has been an amazing day. We had all of our sponsors coming on board. We had NCU FM doing an outside broadcast. Cari-Med was here with their Ensure brand. Desnoes and Geddes Foundation gave us Malta and brought out 12 staff members of Red Stripe to donate blood,” she stated.

The National Health Fund also partnered with the Agency by having persons sign up for NHF benefits on location. Mrs. Mendez also praised the efficiency of the NBTS team which guided the day’s activities.

“They were amazing. I would encourage anybody in corporate Jamaica to plan a blood drive. Just speak with NBTS because they know what they are doing. You just need to provide the space and the donors and they come right in and set up. It runs like clockwork from there,” she said.

She informed that the public education effort was bolstered through messages on social media, radio programmes and print stories.

“Donating blood should not only be considered when a relative is sick or pregnant,” she said while thanking the JIS family which got behind the initiative and supported.

Meanwhile, NBTS Blood Donor organiser, Igol Allen, told JIS News that the collection of 54 units of blood from 77 persons who registered throughout the day was impressive.

“Persons came out from very early. Some took the day off from work to come to this blood drive because they heard it on the radio. It means we’re getting the message out there. More and more persons are learning about blood donation and what it takes to donate blood. I couldn’t have asked for the day to have gone any better myself. This is a win in all respects,” he said.

He thanked the JIS team for going above and beyond so that the people of Jamaica can have more blood to help those in need of transfusion.