JIS Regrets Passing of Dr. Delroy Gordon

Dr. Delroy Gordon. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Dr. Delroy Gordon.



The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) expresses shock and sorrow at the sudden passing of Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Dr. Delroy Gordon.

Dr. Gordon has made a sterling contribution to the development of Jamaica’s culture.

As Head of the JCDC, he helped to shape the lives of many young artistes in the performing, entertainment, visual, literary and culinary arts.

Commenting on his passing, Chief Executive Officer of the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, said the JCDC and the JIS worked closely on many national events.

“The relationship between the JIS and the JCDC grew even stronger under the visionary leadership of Dr. Gordon. He was passionate about unearthing and developing Jamaica’s culture and was effective in spreading that passion,” Mrs. Rowe said.

“We convey our sincere condolences to the staff of the JCDC and the family of Dr. Delroy Gordon,” the CEO added.