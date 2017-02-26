JIFS Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Story Highlights The Jamaica Institute of Financial Services (JIFS) is marking its 40th anniversary this year under the theme ‘Renew, Refocus, Reposition’.

A number of activities will be held to mark the anniversary, including the cutting of an anniversary cake and the symbolic passing of the baton to new Chairman of the JIFS’ Executive Committee, Rickert Allen.

The JIFS, which comprises heads of human resources from the financial services sector, is the Education Committee of the JBA.



The Jamaica Institute of Financial Services (JIFS) is marking its 40th anniversary this year under the theme ‘Renew, Refocus, Reposition’.

The body, initially known as the Jamaica Institute of Bankers (JIOB), was formed on February 24, 1977.

It seeks to promote the continued growth of the financial services sector through training, social exchange and research.

The JIFS operates under the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA).

A number of activities will be held to mark the anniversary, including the cutting of an anniversary cake and the symbolic passing of the baton to new Chairman of the JIFS’ Executive Committee, Rickert Allen.

The event was held at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Wellness & Recreation Centre, 9-15 Phoenix Avenue on Friday (February 24).

Mr. Allen, who is the Senior General Manager, Group Human Resource and Facilities Division, NCB, succeeds former Vice President, Human Resource at Scotiabank, Michael McAnuff-Jones, who served the Institute for more than seven years.

“As we go into our 40th year, there are two issues of focus, which will impact how we develop the human capital in the industry,” Mr. Allen said.

These, he said, are digital disruption and the increased regulation of the financial services industry through proposed amendments to the Banking Services Act.

“We have to make sure that employees develop the requisite competencies so that the financial services industry can remain sustainable and profitable,” he pointed out.

Outgoing Chairman of JIFS, Michael McAnuff-Jones, said the opportunity to chair the JIFS Executive Committee provides a forum for strategic repositioning of the institution.

He said the deepening of critical skills “through the expansion and revamping of development programmes, the re-energising of the networking mandate, along with the move to establish the research capabilities… are providing cohesive value-added support to the industry”.

Mr. McAnuff-Jones said that he wishes the team well as JIFS moves into a new phase in the building out of the development mandate.

Other planned activities in commemoration of the 40th anniversary include a thanksgiving service at the Webster Memorial United Church on March 5 as well as a banquet on May 4.

The JIFS, which comprises heads of human resources from the financial services sector, is the Education Committee of the JBA.

It continues to make significant contribution to the development of hundreds of Caribbean business professionals, with its mandate of promoting research and development in the financial services sector, through its Financial Services Training Institute (training), Research Club (research) and Finance Club (social exchange).