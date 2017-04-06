JGRA Lauded for Integrity in Retail Trade

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Stephen Wedderburn (right), listens to a point being made by President of the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA), Phillip Chong, at the opening of the JGRA’s inaugural Trade Show, held at the Spanish Court Hotel, in New Kingston, on April 5. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Stephen Wedderburn (right), listens to a point being made by President of the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA), Phillip Chong, at the opening of the JGRA’s inaugural Trade Show, held at the Spanish Court Hotel, in New Kingston, on April 5.



The Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA) has been lauded by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, for ensuring integrity in the retail trade.

Speaking at the Association’s inaugural Trade Show on April 5, at the Spanish Court Hotel, in New Kingston, Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Stephen Wedderburn, said since its formation in 1951, the organisation has played a significant role in the country’s social and economic development.

“You have dedicated your energies to fulfilling your mandate, to ensure quality service delivery to motorists, maintain harmony and cooperation within the industry as well as high standards of integrity in the distribution of petroleum products,” he told the audience.

Mr. Wedderburn encouraged the group to “raise the bar” of excellence in customer service, business operations, ethical practices, and care for safety and the environment, to “secure and maintain your own longevity”.

The Chief Technical Director stressed that attention should be paid to concerns of the consuming public, and urged that the association should deepen its work on national issues, such as road safety.

He said the JGRA’s involvement in the promotion of road safety and other efforts is “most laudable” and he is confident that “as the year progresses, we can revolutionise the sector by bringing greater harmony and forging deeper synergies”.

The event was used to showcase products and services offered by various entities in the petroleum industry. The gasolene industry has 18 marketing companies, and 295 service stations.