JDIC Hosts Public Forum in St. Thomas April 6

JDIC Public Forum Flyer + - Photo: Contributed JDIC Public Forum Flyer



The Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corporation (JDIC) and the St. Thomas Chamber of Commerce will host a Public Forum in the parish on Thursday, April 6, to educate residents of systems in place to regulate the financial sector and to protect consumers of financial services.

It is being held under the theme ‘Protecting Your Money in Today’s Economy’ at the Anglican Church Hall in Morant Bay, commencing at 5:30 p.m.

The objectives of the forum are to advise participants of the Deposit Insurance Scheme’s significance; educate attendees regarding investing and trading on the stock market; and assist participants to better understand the obligations that financial institutions have to them, and their role and responsibilities in making sound financial decisions.

Presentations will be made by representatives from the JDIC, Bank of Jamaica, Financial Services Commission, Jamaica Stock Exchange and Consumer Affairs Commission.

Residents will also learn about benefits of the Deposit Insurance Scheme, mobile money, best practice standards for financial institutions, retirement planning, investing in the stock market, and consumer protection for financial services.