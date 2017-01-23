JDF Launches Caribbean Security Journal

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), accepts a copy of the Caribbean Journal of Strategic and Security Studies from Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Major General Rocky Meade, at the launch of the journal at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge, University of the West Indies (UWI) on January 21. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), accepts a copy of the Caribbean Journal of Strategic and Security Studies from Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Major General Rocky Meade, at the launch of the journal at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge, University of the West Indies (UWI) on January 21. Story Highlights The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has launched a Caribbean Journal of Strategic and Security Studies, which broadly examines threats to national and regional security.

The volume one journal, which is produced in collaboration with the United States Naval College, covers topics related to local and international terrorism, arms proliferation and the level and number of homicides in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

In an interview with JIS News, Chief of Defence Staff at the JDF and Editor-in- Chief of the journal, Major General Rocky Meade, said the decision to publish the journal arose out of a need to analyse deep-rooted issues and to produce well-thought out solutions to those problems.



The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has launched a Caribbean Journal of Strategic and Security Studies, which broadly examines threats to national and regional security.

The volume one journal, which is produced in collaboration with the United States Naval College, covers topics related to local and international terrorism, arms proliferation and the level and number of homicides in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

It also addresses water and energy security and climate change.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, welcomed the journal’s publication and described it as a “multidisciplinary and multi-professional forum in which there can be an exchange of ideas.”

“I am hoping this very well-put-together journal will give an opportunity for the issues to be thoroughly explored and that there can emerge from the exploration of the issues, a common perspective on policy and action,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch on Saturday (January 21) at Mona Visitors’ Lodge, University of the West Indies (UWI).

Mr. Holness noted that the journal examines the effects of various threats on tourism, the budget and the International Monetary Fund Programme (IMF). He noted that these issues are not often fully understood by the society.

The Prime Minister is hopeful that the JDF as well as other stakeholders involved will make the journal available to every Jamaican in order for them to understand that the threats affect everyone regardless of their demography.

In his remarks, State Minister in the National Security Ministry, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jnr. said the journal challenges citizens to protect the nation and region, while stimulating discussion on strategies to mitigate security threats.

“The journal is one more step forward as we work together in defining exactly how we are going to continue to improve the conditions in our country,” he said.

In an interview with JIS News, Chief of Defence Staff at the JDF and Editor-in- Chief of the journal, Major General Rocky Meade, said the decision to publish the journal arose out of a need to analyse deep-rooted issues and to produce well-thought out solutions to those problems.

Plans are underway to publish the journal twice per year and possibly quarterly.

The Chief of Defence Staff hopes for further submission of articles and reviews of the journal to keep the discussion going.