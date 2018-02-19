JCF Will Be Relentless in Human Trafficking Fight

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police, Anthony McLaughlin, speaking at the opening of the three-day Prosecutors’ Human Trafficking Training Seminar at the Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on February 16. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Acting Senior Superintendent of Police, Anthony McLaughlin, speaking at the opening of the three-day Prosecutors’ Human Trafficking Training Seminar at the Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on February 16. Story Highlights Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Anthony McLaughlin, says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be relentless in the fight against human trafficking, which he describes as a “scourge that continues to plague the global community at an unprecedented level.”

“As an organisation, the JCF also commits to its partners and stakeholders to be the leader in the war against human trafficking in this region. We further commit to pursuing human traffickers wherever they reside,” he added.

SPP McLaughlin, who is acting commander of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch, said that there is now a global consensus by law enforcement officials that a well devised plan has to be formulated to effectively deal with human trafficking.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Anthony McLaughlin, says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be relentless in the fight against human trafficking, which he describes as a “scourge that continues to plague the global community at an unprecedented level.”

“As an organisation, the JCF also commits to its partners and stakeholders to be the leader in the war against human trafficking in this region. We further commit to pursuing human traffickers wherever they reside,” he added.

He was speaking at the opening of a three-day Prosecutors’ Human Trafficking Training Seminar at Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on February 16.

SPP McLaughlin, who is acting commander of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch, said that there is now a global consensus by law enforcement officials that a well devised plan has to be formulated to effectively deal with human trafficking.

He noted that the JCF’s strategy was crafted with some international guidelines and clear objectives to which the investigative unit is fully committed “in going after and defeating this monster.”

“We have joined with Interpol, the United States and the United Nations (UN) in spotting this crime and ensuring that the traffickers are caught and severely dealt with,” he pointed out.

SSP McLaughlin noted that the JCF’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit, set up in 2005, is making gains, with 76 victims rescued and 19 persons arrested and charged for violations. He added that millions of dollars in fines have been secured.

He said he expects that with increased vigilance and by working in tandem with law enforcement worldwide “there will be further success to be achieved.”