JCF to Use Technology in the Recovery of Cell Phones

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, places a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 150th anniversary pin on the lapel of Police Commissioner, George Quallo. The Minister handed over 14,000 pins during a ceremony at the Police Commissioner's offices in St. Andrew on January 11. + - Photo: Michael Sloley

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says that technology valued at US$45,000 is being procured to aid in the recovery of stolen cellular phones.

He said the equipment is expected to arrive in the island within six to eight weeks and will be deployed on a phased basis following a period of training by the suppliers.

The Ministry will be launching a database to facilitate the registration of phones.

Mr. Montague was speaking at a ceremony to hand over 14,000 Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 150th anniversary commemorative pins at the Police Commissioner’s Office in St. Andrew on January 11.

The National Security Minister noted that cellular phones contain important pieces of information related to an individual and when stolen represent an invasion of privacy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague assured that the Administration will provide the necessary resources to ensure a well-functioning police force.

He urged all JCF members, including those who will be proceeding on retirement, to wear their 150th anniversary commemorative pins with pride.

For his part, Police Commissioner, George Quallo, expressed the commitment of the police in the fight against crime.

He also encouraged all members of the force to wear the pins as it represents a “milestone in our history”.

The JCF celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2017.