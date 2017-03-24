JCF Takes 150th Anniversary Celebrations to Montego Bay

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, addresses a recent JIS Think Tank. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, addresses a recent JIS Think Tank. Story Highlights The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues its 150th anniversary celebrations with the staging of a concert in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay on Saturday, March 25.

The event is the third of six scheduled concerts to be staged, one for each police division.

Activities on the day will start with a roadshow in Trelawny before heading into Montego Bay for the concert, which will feature performances by members of the force and police youth clubs, and residents from several communities across the division.



Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told JIS News that the event is part of the JCF’s community engagement initiative aimed at improving relations between the police and citizens.

“We started in January at Emancipation Park then moved to Mandeville in February, and now we are heading to Montego Bay. This is our way of giving back while interacting with the communities. We are using the opportunity to reach out and to send a message that police and citizens can work together,” she said.

During the roadshow, the JCF will be selling raffle tickets costing $150 for a 2018 Toyota Corolla motorcar donated by Toyota Jamaica. The drawing of the prize is scheduled for September 17.

“They (Toyota Jamaica) have been the main transportation provider for the JCF during the 150 years of existence. They donated to us a brand-new 2018 car, so we have decided to give back that car to a lucky winner during our anniversary celebrations,” Superintendent Lindsay told JIS News.

“It will be a good day,” she said, while encouraging residents of the various communities to come out and interact with the police.

“We have been having some problems in those parts of the island, and we want to reach out to law-abiding citizens, let them know they are not to give up, they are not to relent but instead remain vigilant,” the Superintendent noted.

“If we work together in partnership, we can have safer communities, so we use this opportunity to bridge the gaps. We want to work on the relationships, build the trust and the partnership, and we are doing this in the name of community safety and security and also showcasing the JCF,” Superintendent Lindsay added.

The JCF is marking its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration under the theme ‘Our Journey 1867 to 2017’.