JCF to Step Up Operations Against Lottery Scamming

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (left), listens to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, at the Police Commissioner's annual devotional exercise, held at the Police Commissioner's Office on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew, on January 3.







The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be stepping up its anti-lottery scamming activities this year.

Acting Commissioner of Police (ACP), Novelette Grant, said all persons who play a role in the illegal activity will be targeted. These include callers, collectors, transporters, suppliers of lead lists, among others.

“Whatever role you play, we are coming after you,” she said at a press conference yesterday (January 11) at the Police Commissioner’s office in St. Andrew.

The Lottery Scam Task Force, headquartered in Montego Bay St. James, was re-introduced in September 2016.

ACP Grant said the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC) will continue to be aggressive in coordinating the JCF’s operations to combat lottery scamming.

In addition, the anti-gang efforts in all police divisions are being coordinated with the work of the Proactive Investigation Units (PIUs) and this has been yielding positive results.