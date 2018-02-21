JCF to Receive More Vehicles in 2018/19





The Jamaica Constabulary Force is slated to receive more motor vehicles and motorcycles in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

To facilitate this, a sum of $1.1 billion has been set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project aims to improve the mobility of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and falls under the Ministry of National Security. It is being financed from the Consolidated Fund.

The JCF’s mission is “to serve, protect and reassure with courtesy, integrity and respect for the rights of all”.

The national roles of the JCF are to maintain law and order, to assist in the prevention and detection of crime, to investigate alleged crimes, to protect life and property, to enforce all criminal laws as defined by the Jamaican penal code, and to provide general assistance to the public.