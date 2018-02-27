JCF Launches Campaign against Criminals During Lent

Story Highlights The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has launched a campaign encouraging members of the public to ‘give up’ criminals for Lent.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has launched a campaign encouraging members of the public to ‘give up’ criminals for Lent.

Speaking with JIS News, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dahlia Garrick, said the operation, which is themed ‘What Are You Giving Up for Lent… how about a wanted person’, was launched via social media on Sunday, February 25 and will end on Friday, March 30, 2018.

She explained that the campaign is an unusual phenomenon of the JCF, but added that one of the aims is to grab the interest and support of many Jamaicans.

“This campaign is trying to target primarily the top-20 persons on the Police Wanted List, and, so far, we have had persons calling in to give information on others who are not on this existing list,” ASP Garrick noted.

The Commanding Officer said the JCF’s efforts to publicise ‘wanted persons’ has led to an increase in the public’s willingness to share information, and noted that the agency is confident that this campaign will further encourage the reporting of crime.

“We hope that this will get people on board. If you know of anyone involved in criminal activities, give up the person. Share whatever information you have. It does not matter how simple you think it is, let this be your contribution to restoring this country,” ASP Garrick said.

She said all information is vital to the process of getting criminals prosecuted, and is encouraging the public to use the various reporting platforms to share the information.

“We have a wide array of spaces where you can make your report, all of which maintain your anonymity. Crime Stop has a track record of keeping a person’s identity while paying over monetary reward if someone is arrested and charged, so this is a good incentive to share information. There is the 811 Tip Line, and even the Stay Alert App which allows you to share via voice, text or video,” ASP Garrick said.

She pointed out that the JCF will be rolling out other activities that will be focused on ensuring the public’s input in helping the police.