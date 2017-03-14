JCF Introduces 50 Youth Clubs in Schools

Director of Safety and Security in Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Coleridge Minto, speaks at the International Women’s Day commemorative church service, held on March 12 at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, 104 Waltham Park Road, in Kingston. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Director of Safety and Security in Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Coleridge Minto, speaks at the International Women’s Day commemorative church service, held on March 12 at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, 104 Waltham Park Road, in Kingston. Story Highlights The Community Safety and Security Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has introduced 50 police youth clubs in schools since the start of this school year.

This was revealed by Director of Safety and Security in Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Coleridge Minto, while addressing the International Women’s Day commemorative church service, held on March 12 at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, 104 Waltham Park Road, in Kingston.

Mr. Minto said the Ministry has introduced a special mentorship programme in 40 schools to support students and has strengthened the capacity of deans of discipline across the island as they treat with violence.



This was revealed by Director of Safety and Security in Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Coleridge Minto, while addressing the International Women’s Day commemorative church service, held on March 12 at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, 104 Waltham Park Road, in Kingston.

The Assistant Superintendent, who represented Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, recommended that female students be part of the clubs.

“We are promoting and expanding uniformed groups in schools, and it is strongly recommended, especially, for our female students to be part of these groups, such as Girl Guides, Girls’ Brigade and other groups,” he said.

He pointed out that the Ministry has been grappling with reports of violence against girls and women teachers, and is working to remove “any and all forms of violence” from schools, with the aim of making school a place of teaching and learning and engendering a child-friendly environment.

Additionally, he said the Ministry has removed corporal punishment from schools and has strengthened the Behaviour Modification Programme through the Positive Behavioural Intervention and Support (PBIS) programme to address the antisocial behaviour by some students.

The Assistant Superintendent noted that 1,000 persons were trained in safety and security and placed in schools last year September.

“We have available to us some 500 volunteer police chaplains that are affiliated with the Jamaica Constabulary Force that also offer support,” he added.

The service, organised by the Deliverance Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, was held under the theme ‘Unite to End Gender-based Violence’.

It was attended by heads of government departments and agencies, and representatives of women’s non-governmental and community-based organisations.