JCF Gets Additional Vehicles

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, has handed over 42 motorcycles and 19 motor cars valued at $104 million to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to boost the mobility of the Force.

The presentation was made at the Transport Management and Maintenance Division of the JCF located on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on March 20.

The motorcycles, valued at $44 million will be assigned to the JCF’s Traffic Division and are expected to improve mobility in heavy traffic, while the 19 motorcars, which cost approximately $60 million, will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Minister Montague said the acquisition underlines the Ministry’s thrust to provide the necessary policy support and resources to the JCF.

“The Ministry will continue to invest in the resources whether it is infrastructure, equipment or manpower, because all of us have to come together as Jamaicans and get the job done,” he said.

He encouraged the members of the Force to use the resources provided to benefit all Jamaicans.

In expressing gratitude for the vehicles, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, said they will boost the capacity of the JCF, particularly during periods of increased traffic in urban spaces.

“The Ministry has been acquiring resources for the police force and we have…. positioned ourselves to absorb them, account for them and ensure that they are used in a way that they are intended to give the effect that we want out there on the road,” he said.

The Commissioner assured that the vehicles will be used with care. “My commitment as the new commissioner is that we’ll account for them, we’ll take care of them and we will deliver a better service through having them,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Warren Clarke, said the acquisition of the motor vehicles will assist the members of the Force to better serve the people of Jamaica.