JCF to Get 200 Additional Motor Vehicles

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (left), shakes the hand o Jamaica Police Federation Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, after presenting him with the keys to a new Mitsubishi Rosa bus, valued at $7.6 million, which the Ministry donated to the Federation. The presentation was made during a ceremony at the NCB North Tower parking lot in New Kingston, on March 20. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (left), shakes the hand o Jamaica Police Federation Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, after presenting him with the keys to a new Mitsubishi Rosa bus, valued at $7.6 million, which the Ministry donated to the Federation. The presentation was made during a ceremony at the NCB North Tower parking lot in New Kingston, on March 20. Story Highlights The Ministry of National Security will be acquiring 200 additional motor vehicles for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), at a cost of approximately $418 million.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, noted that these will include 120 pick-ups and 80 motorcars.

He indicated that the truck is being acquired to reduce the cost to hire private contractors to pull sewage from premises occupied by the JCF.



The Ministry of National Security will be acquiring 200 additional motor vehicles for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), at a cost of approximately $418 million.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, noted that these will include 120 pick-ups and 80 motorcars.

“We are hopeful that with this purchase to improve mobility, we will see much more from our officers,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the presentation of a Mitsubishi Rosa bus, valued at $7.6 million, to the Jamaica Police Federation on March 20.

The presentation was made to Federation Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, during a ceremony in New Kingston.

Mr. Montague said the Ministry has also identified funds to purchase a sewage disposal truck as well as a hearse for the JCF.

He indicated that the truck is being acquired to reduce the cost to hire private contractors to pull sewage from premises occupied by the JCF.

The Minister further said that the hearse will accord greater respect in the interment of officers who die in the line of duty.

“It is my sincere wish that we will not (have to) use this vehicle, but if we have to use it, it must be in good order and… reflect the kind of dignity of service that the member (gave),” Mr. Montague added.

The Mitsubishi bus, which was acquired through a local automobile dealership, is expected to go a far way in safely transporting Federation members to and from work.

Mr. Montague also gave an undertaking to provide the Federation with an additional vehicle.

Sergeant Wilson, who expressed the Federation’s gratitude, is optimistic that the bus will go a far way in addressing some of the members’ transportation concerns.

“We thank you Minister for your unrelenting support given to the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” he said.