JCDC KSA Talent Search Under Way

Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Manager, Paulette Sutherland. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Manager, Paulette Sutherland.



The annual Big Stage talent competition put on by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is in full swing in Kingston and St. Andrew (KSA) JCDC’s KSA Parish Manager, Paulette Sutherland, told JIS News that four auditions have already been held in Olympic Gardens, August Town, McGregor Gully, and Red Hills Square.

Others are scheduled for the Trench Town Community Centre on July 7; and at the Duhaney Park Community Centre on July 15.

The acts selected from the auditions will compete in the Big Stage grand finale on July 28 at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree. Contestants will also showcase their talents at the KSA Emancipation/Independence activities for Jamaica 55.

The finalists will have the opportunity to hone their skills at a development workshop scheduled for the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on July 18 starting at 6:00 p.m.

The workshop will focus on stage presence, microphone techniques, presentation, audience interaction and general delivery.

Ms. Sutherland said the Big Stage grand finale is free of cost to the public, and the top acts will receive cash prizes in addition to trophies and other incentives.

The Big Stage competition, which evolved from the JCDC Popular Cultural Expressions/Pop and Variety, and Star Search contests, seeks to identify, promote and train talents in the areas of dance, singing, deejaying, stand-up comedy, novelty acts, magic/conjuring, signing and miming. It is open to Jamaicans aged 18 and over.

Ms. Sutherland said the annual competition provides an opportunity, particularly for unattached youth in rural and inner-city communities, to showcase their talents and earn an income.

A new aspect of the competition this year is that the winners at each audition will receive a cash award of $10,000.

Entry forms and other details of the competition are available at the JCDC website at www.jcdc.gov.jm; its social media pages; the JCDC Head Office at 3-5 Phoenix Avenue in Kingston; the Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Office, 36 Hope Road, Kingston 10; or Tel: 960-7725.