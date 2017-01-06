JCDC Auditions Begin January 11

Story Highlights The auditions, spearheaded by the JCDC, will run from Wednesday, January 11 to Friday, February 17, 2017.

Persons who have submitted entries to the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Performing Arts Competition will have the opportunity to showcase their talents at auditions across the island.

The auditions, spearheaded by the JCDC, will run from Wednesday, January 11 to Friday, February 17, 2017.

From January 11-12 there will be music auditions at the Manchester Parish Library Cultural Centre (Cecil Charlton Hall) in Mandeville, while on Saturday, January 14, dance auditions will take place at the St. Catherine High School in Spanish Town.

On Monday, January 16, there will be speech auditions at the Caenwood Centre, Arnold Road, Kingston, while music will be at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre, Hope Road, Kingston.

Director, Community and Cultural Development Services of the JCDC, Marjorie Leyden-Vernon, told JIS News that auditions will be held in each parish.

“Auditions are done in various locations. We have some auditions that we take to community levels, and we call those the zone auditions,” she explained.

She said that persons can view the dates and times for their parish auditions on the JCDC’s website: www.jcdc.gov.jm

According to Mrs. Leyden-Vernon, the auditions provide an opportunity to unearth the various talents and expressions of the Jamaican people through the performing arts and the areas that make up that art – speech, drama, music, traditional folk forms and dance.

She said that persons who are successful at the auditions will move on to the parish finals.

The Director is advising persons auditioning in the dance segment to perform in full costume, so that the judges “can get a full picture and idea of what is going on”.

She said that dancers should wear some semblance of their costumes, although they are performing at the elimination stage.

Additionally, she said that the JCDC will be accepting entries from persons who missed the preliminary deadline at the respective auditions.

“If you have not gotten your entries in, you still have the opportunity to come to the parish auditions with your entries. We are giving that opportunity this year (so) that you are able to continue the submission of entries,” the Director added.