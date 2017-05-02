JBDC Stages Small Business Expo and Conference May 11

Corporate Communications Manager at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Suzette Campbell (third left), outlining details of the 10th staging of the agency’s annual Small Business Expo & Conference, scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, under the theme ‘Think Big. Scale Up. Go Global’. Occasion was a JIS ‘Think Tank’, today (May 1). Others (from left) are Manager, Marketing Services at the JBDC, Janine Taylor; Manager, Financial Support Services Unit, JBDC, Melissa Bennett and Manager, Business Advisory Services, JBDC, Althea West-Myers. + - Photo: Mark Bell Corporate Communications Manager at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Suzette Campbell (third left), outlining details of the 10th staging of the agency’s annual Small Business Expo & Conference, scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, under the theme ‘Think Big. Scale Up. Go Global’. Occasion was a JIS ‘Think Tank’, today (May 1). Others (from left) are Manager, Marketing Services at the JBDC, Janine Taylor; Manager, Financial Support Services Unit, JBDC, Melissa Bennett and Manager, Business Advisory Services, JBDC, Althea West-Myers. Story Highlights The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will be hosting the 10th annual Small Business Expo & Conference on Thursday, May 11, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston under the theme ‘Think Big. Scale Up. Go Global’.

The event, which is geared towards empowering business persons with information, will enhance sustainable and consistent development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica.

For more information about the event, persons may visit the JBDC’s website at www.jbdc.net; its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jbdc.net; or call the office at 928-5161-5.



The occasion will also give entrepreneurs a chance to interact with exhibitors and business owners.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on Monday, May 1, Corporate Communications Manager at the JBDC, Suzette Campbell, said this year’s expo theme was designed to challenge entrepreneurs to start thinking of ways to scale their businesses in order to experience growth.

“The expo is open to everyone; you do not have to have certain criteria to attend. If you are a working person, unemployed or just want to see how others have done it (grown their business), feel inspired by them, or be educated about the processes involved with building business and moving to the next level, then the JBDC Small Business Expo & Conference is the place to be,” Ms. Campbell said.

She noted that the expo will be presented in three stages in order to actualise its theme.

“The first part of the day starts with the ‘Think Big’ segment. This is a power-up session that will involve three powerful female speakers to serve as inspiration to the audience, especially if you need that extra push to get you going,” Ms. Campbell pointed out.

She further noted that after the ‘Think Big’ segment, the participants will be separated into two groups to explore the ‘Scale Up’ session, which will take place in the Legacy Suite, and the ‘Go Global’ segment in the main ballroom.

“This is where all the industry experts, which include some of the JBDC team members, will share about the entrepreneurial mindset in successful business development, the elements of scaling a small business in the growth process, preparing the entrepreneur to access financing in the scaling/growth process as well as preparing Brand Jamaica for the world stage,” Ms. Campbell said.

She said the entrepreneurs will be able to choose which session they would like to be in and or move to each session throughout the day.

Ms. Campbell noted that each segment has about five workshops, and that the expo/conference is loaded with information beyond the value of admission. “Nowhere else will you get this value of experts sharing insightful content on making your business stand out for $1,000 presold, or $1,500 if you decide to register on the day,” she said.

She explained that the expo also opens the JBDC doors to a wider audience, giving the agency a chance to build new relationships.

“Last year, we accommodated over 800 persons, which was a 55 per cent increase over the previous year, which means that entrepreneurs are taking their businesses more seriously and they are investing in the expo, because they see the value of it. So, this year, we hope to see a further increase in the attendance,” Ms. Campbell said.

She pointed out that the expo/conference will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with workshops and presentations between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and participants at the expo will be able to use the remaining two hours to network with business operators and owners.

