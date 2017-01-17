Japanese Exhibition Opens at Institute of Jamaica Saturday

Members of the International Shotokan Karate Federation Jamaica (ISKFJ) demonstrate techniques at the official launch of ‘The Spirit of Budo’ exhibition on Saturday (January 14), at the Institute of Jamaica, 10-16 East Street, Kingston. The exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday (January 21), explores the rich history of Japanese martial arts through images, videos and historical artefacts. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Members of the International Shotokan Karate Federation Jamaica (ISKFJ) demonstrate techniques at the official launch of ‘The Spirit of Budo’ exhibition on Saturday (January 14), at the Institute of Jamaica, 10-16 East Street, Kingston. The exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday (January 21), explores the rich history of Japanese martial arts through images, videos and historical artefacts. Story Highlights ‘The Spirit of Budo’ an exhibition on the history of Japanese martial arts, opens to the public on Saturday (January 21) at the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), 10-16 East Street, downtown Kingston.

The exhibit, which features images, videos and historical artefacts, was officially launched on Saturday (January 14) at the Institute’s headquarters.

On Thursday (January 26), there will be a special event for students featuring a live demonstration of Japanese martial arts, film showing and food. Schools wishing to attend should contact the NMJ at 922-3795 or email nationalmuseumjamaica@gmail.com



The travelling display has been to several countries over the last two years and also examines the history of the Samurai culture in Japan.

Japanese curator at the National Museum Jamaica (NMJ), Tetsuri Onishi, is expected to lead a discussion on Japanese martial arts and culture at Saturday’s opening.

Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her message at the launch, implored visitors to embrace the philosophy of martial arts and “the strong artistic forms that come to bear on the discipline”.

“The social history and strong cultural and creative energies of the Japanese people are very evident in the mastery of the martial arts. These are lessons that we hope will resonate with those who come to view the exhibition,” she said.

In the message, read by Director of Cultural Policy and Monitoring in the Ministry, Marisa Benain, Ms. Grange noted that the Ministry is seeking to expand the museum experience for locals and visitors to the island.

“We are committed to ensuring that our people and visitors alike visit our museums and walk away with a refreshed sense of how we view museums,” she said.

Ms. Grange noted that ‘The Spirit of Budo’ exhibition is another step in the continued partnership between Jamaica and Japan.

“The partnerships between our countries are perhaps strongest when it comes to culture, with the One Love concerts held in Tokyo each year and the numerous cultural exchanges among practitioners,” she said.

NMJ is a division of the IOJ, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.