Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki (2nd left), is joined by Minister of Education, Youth & Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (2nd right); and State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green (left), in handing over a cheque for the construction of new classrooms at Black River High School in St. Elizabeth to Chairman of the institution, Vincent Guthrie (right). The presentation was made at the Ministry in Kingston on Friday (March 9). Looking on is Acting Principal of the school, Theobald Fearon. March 11, 2018
