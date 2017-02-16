JAMTAX Project Gets $2.4 Million

Story Highlights The Government will spend an additional $2.4 million this year to continue implementing the Jamaica Business Taxation Reform (JAMTAX) project.

Implemented by the Finance and Public Service Ministry, the project aims to improve the regulatory, institutional and administrative framework for business taxation by reforming the tax appeals process and legislative support.

Anticipated targets this year include: finalising the TCCS analytical report, which is expected to include SME taxation recommendations and disseminating these to stakeholders; conducting stakeholder focus group discussions on SME tax reform recommendations; and facilitating discussions with the RAD to address case backlogs.



Among the targets are: reviewing the legal framework for business taxation, and the legislation governing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) taxation; customising SMEs’ tax design; supporting ongoing legal reform in relation to the Revenue Appeals Division (RAD) Act, as well as for the establishment of a framework for case profiling and review of procedures; and developing a targeted communication strategy for appeals and disputes mechanisms.

Activities undertaken since its commencement in 2015-16 include: finalising Tax Compliance Cost Survey (TCCS) fieldwork for preparation and presentation of the report findings; hosting technical workshops for officials of the Ministry, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) and the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA); facilitating private sector stakeholder dialogue; providing technical inputs to finalize the RAD Act; and preparing the RAD’s communications strategy.

The project, which initially ran from February 2014 to June 2016 and was extended to December 2016, will run for another seven months until August 2017.

The project is being jointly financed by the Government of Jamaica and grant support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).