Jamaica’s IMO Candidature Launched in London

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), His Excellency Seth George Ramocan (left), addresses the launch of Jamaica's candidature for re-election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the period 2018-2019 in London on July 6. At right is Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), and Jamaica's Special Envoy to the IMO, Rear Admiral Peter Brady.

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, hosted the launch at the IMO headquarters, where the 71st Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) was being held.

The five-day meeting concluded on July 7.

Elections to the Council for the 2018-2019 biennium will be held during the 30th Session of the IMO General Assembly in December 2017.

Jamaica is seeking re-election to Category C, which will ensure that the country can effectively contribute to the governing process of the organisation through representation in its 40-member Council.

The country was elected to the Council during the 2008-2009 biennium and in the four succeeding biennia from 2010-2015.

In seeking the support of the IMO delegates, High Commissioner Ramocan read a special message from Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, which highlighted the reasons why Jamaica should be re-elected to the body.

These include the fact that Jamaica is a responsible maritime flag, port and coastal State, with a Government committed to upholding the requirements of the IMO.

It was noted further that Jamaica has a growing maritime infrastructure with top ranked container transhipment facilities and purpose-built cruise ship terminals to accommodate the largest vessels. In addition, Jamaica has received numerous awards such as the Leading Caribbean Cruise Destination for 2016.

The Minister’s message also underscored the fact that Jamaica is the home of a world-class maritime training facility, the Caribbean Maritime University, which has educated and trained professional seafarers from many countries across the world. It was emphasised that Jamaican seafarers are in high demand globally.

Also highlighted was that Jamaica’s shipping industry has long been an important feature of the economy; that the country has attracted important maritime-related investments; and that the island’s strategic geographical location has been enhanced by the widening of the Panama Canal.

In attendance at the launch were Secretary General of the IMO, Kitack Lim; Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte; Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) and Jamaica’s Special Envoy to the IMO, Rear Admiral Peter Brady; Colonel Kirk Johnson of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF); Deputy High Commissioner, Angella Rose and other members of staff of the High Commission; members of the diplomatic corps, delegates to the IMO; and Chevening scholars Andre Coore, Kemesha Kelly and Major Brandon Chambers.

Guests were treated to Jamaican cuisine as well as entertainment by the Koromantic Mento Band, which performed a range of folk songs and special renditions of Bob Marley songs.