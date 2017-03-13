Jamaica’s Ambassador Regrets Untimely Passing of Former Honorary Consul

Late former Jamaican Honorary Consul to Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dr. Kenneth Guscott (left), being presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to the Diaspora by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (2nd left), on behalf of the North East Diaspora Advisory Board in 2009. Looking on are then State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and current Attorney-General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, and former North East Diaspora Advisory Board member, Patrick Beckford. The presentation was made at the Advisory Board’s conference in Hartford, Connecticut. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Late former Jamaican Honorary Consul to Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dr. Kenneth Guscott (left), being presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to the Diaspora by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (2nd left), on behalf of the North East Diaspora Advisory Board in 2009. Looking on are then State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and current Attorney-General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, and former North East Diaspora Advisory Board member, Patrick Beckford. The presentation was made at the Advisory Board’s conference in Hartford, Connecticut. Story Highlights Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, has expressed regret at the passing of former Jamaican Honorary Consul to Boston, Dr. Kenneth Guscott, who died during a fire at his home in that city on March 6.

Ambassador Marks said Dr. Guscott's untimely passing has robbed the Jamaican community in Boston and the wider Diaspora of a true stalwart, who, though not born in Jamaica, made tremendous contributions to the island's development.





Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, has expressed regret at the passing of former Jamaican Honorary Consul to Boston, Dr. Kenneth Guscott, who died during a fire at his home in that city on March 6.

Dr. Guscott, who was 91, along with his widow’s father, 87 year old Leroy Whitmore, perished in the blaze.

Ambassador Marks conveyed condolences on behalf of the Government of Jamaica and the Embassy’s staff to the bereaved widow and daughter, Valerie Whitmore-Guscott.

“I extend deepest condolences to you and the entire family on your tragic loss. Dr. Guscott, who was the son of Jamaican immigrants, served with distinction as the Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Boston for nearly two decades, from 1992 to 2011. Though he had demitted office several years ago, he was always fondly remembered and the Jamaican community in Boston is also grieving the loss as they reflect on the invaluable service he gave during his tenure,” she said.

Ambassador Marks said Dr. Guscott’s untimely passing has robbed the Jamaican community in Boston and the wider Diaspora of a true stalwart, who, though not born in Jamaica, made tremendous contributions to the island’s development.

Ambassador Marks also expressed sadness at the passing of Mrs. Whitmore-Guscott’s father, noting that “our hearts mourn with the family at this very unfortunate tragedy.”

Dr. Guscott was one of Boston’s prominent African-American developers and was credited with the transformation and revitalization of Dudley Square in 1969.

Only recently he announced plans for a $250 million 25-storey development that was slated for the district of Roxbury.

As Jamaica’s Honorary Consul, Dr. Guscott was keen on investment in Jamaica and led many trade missions to the island. Two of his pet projects were renewable energy and resuscitation of the island’s bee industry.

In 2009, Dr. Guscott was recognized for outstanding contribution to the Boston and Jamaica by the Diaspora Northeast Advisory Board at its conference in Hartford, Connecticut.