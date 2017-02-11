Jamaicans Urged to Take Steps to Ensure Their Personal Safety

Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, is urging the public to take steps to ensure their personal safety while also looking out for the safety of their neighbours.

During a press conference at Jamaica House on February 8, he reiterated the call for persons to download the Stay Alert app and to use the panic button installed in emergencies.

Minister Montague also encouraged persons to inform others of where they are going and the time expected back home and to avoid utilising the services of illegal taxis.



Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, is urging the public to take steps to ensure their personal safety while also looking out for the safety of their neighbours.

During a press conference at Jamaica House on February 8, he reiterated the call for persons to download the Stay Alert app and to use the panic button installed in emergencies.

He also encouraged persons to inform others of where they are going and the time expected back home and to avoid utilising the services of illegal taxis.

“National security is not only a matter for the army and police, it’s everybody’s business and the best way to treat with it is to remain calm, to be conscious and to understand that the Government is investing in your safety and security,” he said.

Mr. Montague also made an appeal for persons to be on the lookout for potential cases of domestic or sexual abuse in their communities and make a report to the police.

“An appeal has to be made that we must, as a nation, get involved in these issues. We live in communities, we live in towns, we have neighbours, we hear the conflicts and we hear the quarrels. But many times, as Jamaicans, we say we are not going to get involved because it’s man and woman business or it’s a family issue,” he said.

The Minister said an officer trained to treat with domestic violence and conflict resolution is stationed in each police station. The Ministry has also activated Parish Consultative Committees, to enable early intervention where cases of domestic abuse or disturbances are reported.

The committees consist of community leaders, such as Justices of the Peace (JPs), pastors or school principals; and they engage the parties involved in conflict in a process of dialogue and reconciliation.

“This Administration cares about the safety and security of every Jamaican because national security is a Jamaican issue and we all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of ourselves, neighbours and, ultimately, our country,” he said.