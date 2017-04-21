Jamaicans Urged to Support Work of NCMC

Story Highlights Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Dr. Pauline Mullings, is appealing to Jamaicans to support the work of the Committee.

Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Dr. Pauline Mullings, is appealing to Jamaicans to support the work of the Committee.

She pointed out that the NCMC is made up of volunteers who give of their time and skills, but it needs support through cash and kind from sponsors to undertake Child Month activities.

Dr. Mullings, while commending GraceKennedy Limited, the main sponsor for Child Month for over 30 years and National Continental Baking Company which came on board six years ago, laments that more sustained sponsorship is needed from corporate Jamaica.

Approximately $4.5 million is needed to undertake activities for the month. To date the NCMC has received only $850,000 through sponsorship. She noted that for 2017, the activities for Child Month are significantly reduced, due to the lack of adequate funding.

Dr. Mullings is therefore appealing to private and public sector organizations and individuals to assist the NCMC with cash or kind.

Dr. Mullings is asking every adult Jamaican to wear something yellow on May 19 and celebrate the children, similar to how mothers and fathers are celebrated on their day. Activities for Child Month will begin with a National Church Service at the Fellowship Tabernacle, 2 Fairfield Ave, Kingston on Sunday, May 7.

On Friday, May 19, National Children’s Day, members of the NCMC along with other stakeholders will gather in the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre and Sir William Grant Park, downtown Kingston at 6:00 a.m. to bring cheer and hand out tokens to children on their way to school.

A National Day of Prayer will be observed on Wednesday, May 31 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Half-Way Tree from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sponsors for Child Month 2017 include: GraceKennedy Limited; the National Baking Company Foundation; General Accident Insurance Company Limited; Jamaica Producers; Jamaica Broilers and Kingston Bookshop Limited.