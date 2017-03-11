Jamaicans Urged to Reject Negative Stereotypes

Principal, Ardenne High School, Nadine Malloy (left), receives educational toolkits from World Bank Country Representative in Jamaica, Galina Sotirova, during a session focusing on Gender-Based Violence and women’s economic empowerment at the school in Kingston, on March 9. + - Photo: Dave Reid Principal, Ardenne High School, Nadine Malloy (left), receives educational toolkits from World Bank Country Representative in Jamaica, Galina Sotirova, during a session focusing on Gender-Based Violence and women’s economic empowerment at the school in Kingston, on March 9. Story Highlights Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska, is urging members of the society to reject negative stereotypes and promote positive ones that will redound to the benefit of Jamaica.

“You have so many negative stereotypes that are exposed in things like ‘a man must be tough and not be a sissy’; and ‘man fi have nuff gal inna bundle’. Those have to be changed, and it is up to you to promote different stereotypes and reject those negative ones,” she said.

She said she is impressed by the fact that there are a lot of women who are in top positions locally in politics and the private sector.



Ms. Wasilewska was addressing students at Ardenne High School in Kingston on March 9, focusing on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and women’s economic empowerment.

During the session, the students were provided with information and tips that will empower them to play a role in breaking the cycle of GBV and, ultimately, all forms of violence.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wasilewska urged all members of society to play their role in ending the cycle of GBV and all forms of violence.

“That change starts also with you. You are young, but you are also the future and you see and observe behaviours in your families, communities and schools; behaviours that cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Ms. Wasilewska said the EU supports women not just in Europe but worldwide and “there are no grounds for discrimination of any sort or any kind in our work and daily lives”.

The forum, hosted by the EU Delegation and its Member States resident in Jamaica (Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom), was staged in partnership with the Institute for

Gender Development Studies (IGDS) Mona Unit, with support from the World Bank, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Island Grill, Thalia Lyn, and Lasco Top Cop 2015-2016, Detective Sergeant Ava Lindo.

The initiative, which was also staged at the Meadowbrook High School in Kingston, was held under the theme ‘Be Bold for Change’ and follows on the heels of activities observing International Women’s Day 2017.

Some of the representatives at the function included Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Spain, Carmen Rives; Honorary Consul General, Kingdom of Thailand and CEO, Island Grill, Thalia Lyn; World Bank Country Representative in Jamaica, Galina Sotirova; British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency David Fitton; Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy, Michael Dumke; Ambassador of France to Jamaica, His Excellency, Jean-Michel Despax; Ambassador of Belgium to Jamaica, His Excellency, Guy Sevrin; and Professor of Social History and University Director of the Institute for Gender & Development Studies at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Verene Shepherd.