Jamaicans Urged to Provide Information to the Police

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is calling on Jamaicans to play a greater role in assisting the security forces to stem crime and violence in the country.

“We are working very hard to put in place the resources to protect our borders and coastline, so we can stop the guns from coming in. We are working hard to train our police, correctional officers and soldiers. We are working very hard to use the technology that is required to protect our streets, so that when you call the police they can respond. All of that is well and good but it doesn’t matter what we do, if you are not involved, it won’t work,” he emphasised.

The pop-up information clinic, which was the first for 2017, provided vendors and consumers of one of the busiest areas in the Kingston Shopping District with information on domestic violence, personal safety and health-related issues, such as the Zika virus and malaria.



He said while the Government is equipping the security forces with the necessary resources to perform their duties, citizens need to partner with the police by providing information that will lead to arrests and charges.

The State Minister was speaking at a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) pop-up information clinic at the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston today (January 27).

Mr. Charles said the Ministry will be undertaking a raft of social intervention programmes to engage citizens through the Community Safety and Security Branch.

These include but are not limited to the reintroduction of neighbourhood watches in communities and a national mentorship programme which will engage mothers and unattached youth.

The initiative, which was implemented in January 2016 by Jamaica Constabulary Force through the Community Safety and Security Branch, aims at disseminating information to people while they occupy public spaces. Information topics include: domestic violence; child abuse; facts about rape; tension de-escalation; health issues; and personal safety.