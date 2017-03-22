Jamaicans Urged to Appreciate Work of JCF Members

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (right), converses with Jamaica Police Federation Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, following the handing over of a Mitsubishi bus to the Federation, valued approximately $7.6 million, on March 20, in New Kingston. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (right), converses with Jamaica Police Federation Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, following the handing over of a Mitsubishi bus to the Federation, valued approximately $7.6 million, on March 20, in New Kingston. Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, has urged the nation to be more appreciative of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) role in safeguarding the country’s security.

He made the call while speaking at the presentation ceremony for a Mitsubishi bus, valued at approximately $7.6 million, which the Ministry donated to the Jamaica Police Federation, at the NCB North Tower car park in New Kingston, on March 20.

Mr. Montague noted that the JCF’s members often worked under severe conditions “that leave much to be desired”.

He said against this background, the Government is taking steps to effect improvements, to include repairing more police stations and boosting the organisation’s mobility.

The Minister said the latter intervention will entail the acquisition of 200 additional motor vehicles at a cost of $418 million.

These, he added, would augment 114 that were recently repaired after being sidelined since 2012.

Mr. Montague, who argued that the JCF is among some of the most “under-appreciated” institutions in Jamaica, emphasised the need to “place on record, our thanks and appreciation for the work and worth of the members”.

“We need to show more appreciation, as a nation, for the persons who put on the uniform of the Constabulary Force… or who simply serve this country in the many ways that they are called upon to serve,” the Minister added.

For his part, Police Federation Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, who received the bus on behalf of the organisation, also noted the “arduous and challenging” environment under which the JCF’s members work.

Welcoming the Ministry’s undertaking to improve the conditions under which the police work, Sergeant Wilson expressed gratitude “for your unrelenting support given to the men and women of the JCF”.