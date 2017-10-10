Jamaicans In Canada Urged to Strengthen Ties with Home

The Most Hon. Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament and Wife of the Prime Minister of Jamaica + - Photo: JIS Photographer The Most Hon. Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament and Wife of the Prime Minister of Jamaica Story Highlights Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is urging members of the Jamaican diaspora in Canada to strengthen partnership with their home country in the quest to achieve true prosperity.

She said that overseas nationals have a part to play in helping to create a Jamaica in which they can make meaningful and lucrative investments, as well as enjoy greater security and quality health care, among other things.

She noted that caring for vulnerable persons, strengthening family values and preserving cultural norms, remain high on the Government’s agenda, and it is important to get young Jamaicans involved in the mission.



Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is urging members of the Jamaican diaspora in Canada to strengthen partnership with their home country in the quest to achieve true prosperity.

She said that overseas nationals have a part to play in helping to create a Jamaica in which they can make meaningful and lucrative investments, as well as enjoy greater security and quality health care, among other things.

“It is possible in our lifetime. It is not a pipe dream. It is a tangible, achievable mission, and it is certainly my objective,” Mrs. Holness said.

She was addressing the A- Supreme Foundation’s Grand Charity Gala 2017 in Toronto on Saturday (October 7) under the theme ‘A New Era of Care’.

Speaking on the theme, Mrs. Holness said that “true prosperity is achieved when we are able to organise our nation into a system that is able to garner and organise its resources to properly care for our most vulnerable”.

She noted that caring for vulnerable persons, strengthening family values and preserving cultural norms, remain high on the Government’s agenda, and it is important to get young Jamaicans involved in the mission.

She hailed the diaspora for its contribution to the country’s development.

“Let me charge you… (to) take a deeper interest in all things Jamaican, continue to make us proud, facilitate opportunities for education, exposure and growth… educate and facilitate, do not simply donate… so that Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty fellowship and prosperity… and play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race,” Mrs. Holness said.

The A-Supreme Foundation, founded by three enterprising Jamaican women, provides subsidised home care, educational programmes and advocacy to improve the quality of life for vulnerable seniors in the Greater Toronto Area.

The gala was held as a key fundraiser to support the work of the Foundation.

It also sought to celebrate and recognise notable community stalwarts, including members of the Jamaica National Group for their contributions to strengthening communities in Canada and Jamaica.