Jamaican Writers Perform at Jamaica 55 Literary Evening

High Commissioner, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan (third left), with writers (from left) Kei Miller, Kerry Young and Alex Wheatle at the recent Jamaica 55 Literary Evening, held at the Jamaican High Commission in London. + - Photo: JIS Photographer High Commissioner, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan (third left), with writers (from left) Kei Miller, Kerry Young and Alex Wheatle at the recent Jamaica 55 Literary Evening, held at the Jamaican High Commission in London. Story Highlights Three award-winning United Kingdom-based Jamaican writers, Alex Wheatle, Kerry Young and Kei Miller, were featured at the Jamaica 55 Literary Evening, which was hosted by the Jamaican High Commission in London, recently.

Participants included Councillors Adam Jogee, Joan Henry and Aleen Alarice, representatives of community organisations; Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica as well as members of staff and families of the High Commission. The event was supported by Grace Foods, National Bakery and Island Delight Patties.





Three award-winning United Kingdom-based Jamaican writers, Alex Wheatle, Kerry Young and Kei Miller, were featured at the Jamaica 55 Literary Evening, which was hosted by the Jamaican High Commission in London, recently.

The Literary Evening is one of the activities being held this year as part of the Jamaica 55-UK celebrations.

High Commissioner, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, noted the importance of the event, which was aimed at showcasing the depth and diversity of Jamaica’s rich culture.

The High Commissioner said Jamaica has produced many outstanding and world-renowned writers and creative thinkers, yet this aspect of Jamaica’s cultural heritage is sometimes overlooked.

Consequently, it is important to use every opportunity to highlight the many great Jamaican talents in this field, he added.

Mr. Wheatle, who won the 2016 Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize, read from his novel, ‘Island Song’.

Ms. Young, an Honorary Assistant Professor in the School of English at the University of Nottingham and Honorary Creative Writing Fellow at the University of Leicester, read from the novels in her trilogy, ‘Pao’, ‘Gloria’ and ‘Show Me a Mountain’.

Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Exeter, Dr. Miller read from his short-story collection, ‘The Fear of Stones’, and novel, ‘Augustown’, which won the 2017 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.

The Evening also featured performances by the Koromanti mento group, led by Harold Patten; an open mike segment, as well as a display of Jamaican and Caribbean books by Hansib Publishers.

Participants included Councillors Adam Jogee, Joan Henry and Aleen Alarice, representatives of community organisations; Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica as well as members of staff and families of the High Commission. The event was supported by Grace Foods, National Bakery and Island Delight Patties.