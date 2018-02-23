Jamaica Values Its Diplomatic Ties – GG

Their Excellencies, Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (fifth left) and Lady Allen (sixth right), with members of the Diplomatic Corps following a cocktail reception and dinner at King’s House on February 22. Also pictured are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (fourth left) and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Dr. José Tomás Ares Germán (fifth right). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Their Excellencies, Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (fifth left) and Lady Allen (sixth right), with members of the Diplomatic Corps following a cocktail reception and dinner at King’s House on February 22. Also pictured are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (fourth left) and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Dr. José Tomás Ares Germán (fifth right). Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says Jamaica attaches high importance to its bilateral and multilateral ties with the various countries and international organisations.

The Governor-General was addressing a cocktail reception and dinner hosted in honour of the Diplomatic Corps in Jamaica at King’s House on February 23.

He said Jamaica’s diplomatic community is very strong and vibrant, adding that the members not only serve their home country, but also make a positive and significant difference in the global village.



“It is only through partnership that we can aspire to effectively attain our socio-economic and development goals. Diplomatic relations and diplomats retain their value only in a world that strives for stability, development and civilised leadership,” he said.

He said Jamaica remains engaged and focused in its interactions at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

“Like all of you, we aspire for a more equitable, safer and more humane and sustainable world, where our people can, in turn, aspire to a better quality of life, characterised by peace, security and prosperity,” the Governor-General said.

He noted that in the pursuit of foreign policy, Jamaica will continue to advocate for the attainment of those goals, by maintaining an active voice in the relevant international fora.

“This annual dinner, therefore, represents a truly special opportunity to personally express my sincere appreciation to you, as a body of distinguished emissaries, for the outstanding representation that you provide in advancing the important bilateral and international partnerships between Jamaica and your countries,” he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Dr. José Tomás Ares Germán thanked the Government and people of Jamaica for the continued warmth and hospitality extended to diplomats.

“Throughout the years living in this beautiful country, Jamaica, we as diplomats have gained knowledge, not simply how to make policies and promote trade but also learn of the habits and customs of the nation,” he said.

He said the diplomats also appreciated the level of support they continue to receive, and commit to expanding the ties between Jamaica and their respective countries. “To you all, I convey my best wishes to a successful and satisfying year and prosperity and peace for your respective countries,” he said.

The dinner was also attended by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Mrs. Holness; Chief Justice (Acting), Justice Bryan Sykes, and Dr. Sykes; President of the Senate, Senator the

Hon. Tom Tavares Finson, and Mrs. Tavares Finson; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips; and former Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Kenneth Hall, and the Most Hon. Lady Hall

It was held in honour of the representatives of countries with which Jamaica has established diplomatic relations.