Jamaica Productivity Centre Welcomes Quality Management Specialist

Over the next two years, the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) will benefit from the expertise of a quality management specialist out of Japan.

An independent consultant in that country, Atsuo Kanai, who has 30 years’ experience as a production engineer, will provide voluntary services to the JPC beginning April 18.

Productivity improvement will be the key focus area for Mr. Kanai, who will also share his expertise in quality and occupational health and safety.

This engagement is part of the JPC’s ongoing collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) where experts have been sharing their knowledge locally since 2009.

Mr. Kanai, along with JICA Volunteer Coordinator, Satake Yasushi, met with the newly appointed Labour and Social Security State Minister, Hon. Zavia Mayne; and Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts-Risden, at the Ministry’s North Street offices on Monday (April 9) as part of an orientation exercise.

Mr. Mayne welcomed the senior volunteer, who he said brings a wealth of experience that will greatly enhance the JPC’s work.

“Your occupational health and safety skills will also benefit us in another section within the Ministry. We are looking forward to a good working relationship with you as we seek to benefit each other in this joint agreement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JPC’s Executive Director, Dr. Charles Douglas, told JIS News that he is optimistic about the level of input that Mr. Kanai can contribute to the agency.

“I think he has the experience and he has the kind of technical background… so I am excited about his contribution,” he said.

r. Douglas said he anticipates the staff benefiting from a new aspect of productivity in terms of quality, “because we have not had a quality expert since we started… so this is relatively a new dimension for us”.

The JPC is the national organisation responsible for promoting and facilitating productivity improvement in Jamaica.

It is a tripartite organisation comprising the Government of Jamaica, Jamaica Employers’ Federation and the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions.