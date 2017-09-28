Jamaica and PAHO Sign Cooperation Agreement

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Carissa Etienne, about to sign a cooperation strategy agreement on Tuesday, September 26 at PAHO’s headquarters, in Washington DC. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Carissa Etienne, about to sign a cooperation strategy agreement on Tuesday, September 26 at PAHO’s headquarters, in Washington DC. Story Highlights Jamaica and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have signed a five-year country cooperation strategy agreement.

Jamaica and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have signed a five-year country cooperation strategy agreement.

The agreement was signed on September 26 by Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton and the Director of PAHO, Dr. Carissa Etienne, at PAHO Headquarters in Washington DC.

Dr. Tufton thanked PAHO for its continued support to the public health sector in Jamaica, particularly in strengthening the health system.

“Jamaica hopes to continue the joint collaboration with PAHO,” the Minister added.

For her part, Dr. Etienne said under the agreement, Jamaica’s health system will be strengthened as it moves towards universal health.

She said the organisation is pleased to partner with Jamaica to offer this technical support, which will help to improve the country’s health services.

Dr. Tufton is in Washington attending the 29th Pan American Sanitary Conference.