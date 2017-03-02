Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (rights) addresses executives of over thirty top Pennsylvania based platinum Enterprises, at a forum on investment opportunities in Jamaica hosted by the US Department of Commerce and the Greater Philadelphia World Trade Centre in conjunction with the Jamaican Embassy. It was held at One Penn Centre, downtown Philadelphia on February 27. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (rights) addresses executives of over thirty top Pennsylvania based platinum Enterprises, at a forum on investment opportunities in Jamaica hosted by the US Department of Commerce and the Greater Philadelphia World Trade Centre in conjunction with the Jamaican Embassy. It was held at One Penn Centre, downtown Philadelphia on February 27. Story Highlights Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks says that Jamaica is open for business. She was speaking at a forum on investment opportunities in Jamaica held at One Penn Centre in downtown Philadelphia, on February 27.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks says that Jamaica is open for business.

She was speaking at a forum on investment opportunities in Jamaica held at One Penn Centre in downtown Philadelphia, on February 27.

It was hosted by the US Department of Commerce and the Greater Philadelphia World Trade Centre, in conjunction with the Jamaican Embassy.

Ambassador Marks highlighted a number of investment opportunities including the divestment of the Norman Manley International Airport, the re-development of Downtown Kingston and the Logistic Hub.

She invited the entrepreneurs to visit Jamaica to take a look at the various opportunities available for investment.

Ambassador Marks also mentioned that she would launching an investment road-show, targeting a number of states from which she hopes to garner new investments.

For her part, President of the World Trade Centre of Greater Philadelphia, Linda Mysliwy-Conlin said she is impressed with the stability and growth of the Jamaican economy, noting that now is an excellent time to invest in Jamaica.

“I want to appeal to the business sector in Philadelphia to think about investing and doing trade between Jamaica and us. There is a significant opportunity to increase trade between Philadelphia and Jamaica and I can assure you that all efforts will be made to seize this golden opportunity. This is a win-win opportunity for both Jamaica and Philadelphia,” Mrs. Mysliwy- Conlin said.

She added that her organisation would be sensitizing the business community about the vast amount of opportunities available for investment in Jamaica, as well as the potential to increase trade between the City of Philadelphia and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Pennoni, a top engineering company based in Philadelphia, Jonathan Savage, said he was eager to do business with Jamaica, as he was impressed with the presentation given by Ambassador Marks.

He stated that this was the first time he was attending an event like this that gave information about specific projects.

Commercial Officer for the US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, Rebecca Torres explained that the purpose the forum was to introduce US companies and interested parties to the opportunities that exist for upcoming infrastructure projects in Jamaica “thus giving these US companies the opportunity learn more about them and potentially bid on them as well as to invest in Jamaica.”

Also attending the forum were Jamaica’s representative to the Inter -American Development Bank (IDB) Mr. Arthur Williams; the IDB’s Executive Director for the Caribbean, Mr. Jerry Butler; and Minister Counsellor, for Trade at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, Mrs Ariel Bowen.