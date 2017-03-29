‘Jamaica Moves’ to Launch on April 7

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), leads a mini march outside Gordon House, downtown Kingston, in June 2016, to promote the Government’s ‘Jamaica Moves’ (#JaMoves) national campaign. This was prior to making his contribution to the 2016/17 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), leads a mini march outside Gordon House, downtown Kingston, in June 2016, to promote the Government’s ‘Jamaica Moves’ (#JaMoves) national campaign. This was prior to making his contribution to the 2016/17 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives. Story Highlights Members of the public are invited to attend the launch of the Ministry of Health’s ‘Jamaica Moves’ (#JaMoves) campaign on April 7 at Emancipation Park, New Kingston.

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be providing a shuttle service from the Half -Way Tree Transportation Centre for persons wishing to attend the event.

The Jamaica Moves campaign will focus on community-level interventions to facilitate increased physical activity among the population.



The national initiative will feature free health checks as well as activities to promote the benefits of healthy diet and exercise.

Speaking with JIS News in a recent interview, Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the campaign is one aspect of a larger initiative to promote healthy lifestyle habits among

Jamaicans, in order to reduce non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart conditions, cancers, and chronic kidney disease, among others.

“It is a movement to engage more persons in physical activity. It has been proven that consistent physical activity and a proper diet play a significant role in health,” he said.

Dr. Tufton is urging Jamaicans to engage in a minimum of 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily, which will help in reducing the onset of NCDs.

As part of this drive, the Government will be developing walking trails in each parish and partnering with local walking and running groups to garner more support and interest in the movement.

A roadshow will be visiting all parishes to spread the health message.

The Ministry has developed the National Strategic and Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs for the period 2013 to 2018.

The plan covers seven main categories of diseases – cardiovascular conditions, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, sickle cell, mental health disorders and injuries.