Jamaica and Indonesia Explore Opportunities for Joint Collaboration

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts (left), shakes hands with Director General for American and European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Muhammad Anshor (right). Occasion was the opening of the Third Meeting of the Jamaica/Indonesia Joint Commission held yesterday (September 25) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 21 Dominica Drive in Kingston.

The group, led by the Director General for European and American Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, His Excellency Muhammad Anshor, met with Jamaican government officials on Monday (September 25) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 21 Dominica Drive in Kingston.

Jamaica and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1981.



The two-day meeting is the third between the parties under the Jamaica/Indonesia Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, established in October 1996.

In 2003, Jamaica hosted the inaugural meeting of the Joint Commission in Kingston, with the second meeting held in Jakarta in 2007.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts, said the meeting provides an opportunity “to strengthen trade and economic ties and pursue joint projects and programmes that will foster the social and economic development of both of our peoples”.

She said the countries are looking to embark upon initiatives in the areas of security and immigration, tourism and craft development, sports and culture and scientific research and nutraceuticals.

As it relates to security cooperation, Ambassador Gilbert-Roberts informed that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Indonesian National Police will explore cooperation in areas such as counterterrorism, combatting drug and human trafficking, and capacity building.

She said that an agreement will be signed for collaboration in sport.

“We are moving to concretise cooperation in this area through the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will facilitate the provision of expertise to Indonesia by Jamaica in track and field and the provision by Indonesia of a badminton coach for Jamaica,” she noted.

In the meantime, the Indonesian Ministry of Industry proposes to offer technical assistance to Jamaica, particularly in tie-dye, batik and the production of raw material for making batik.

“We are excited about the possibilities for collaboration in the area of food processing and processing of tropical plants among the Scientific Research Council (SRC) and the Southeast Asian Food and Agricultural Science and Technology Center,” Ambassador Gilbert-Roberts said.

In his remarks, Mr. Anshor said the meeting seeks to enhance relations between the countries.

“We need to nurture and explore new ways of how we can make our cooperation intensify,” he added.

