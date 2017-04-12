Jamaica Customs Extends Opening Hours





PRESS RELEASE – The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has extended its opening hours to its clients, until 5:00 p.m. today, Wednesday April 12th and tomorrow, Thursday April 13th at all Customs locations islandwide, with the exception of the Kingston Logistics Centre (KLC) and Adolph Levy, located in Kingston.

The extended opening hours resulted from a disruption in the agency’s Automated Customs Management System (ASYCUDA World), which has now been restored.

The disruption was due to unexpected technical issues which rendered the system unavailable to our clients earlier today.

The JCA apologises to our customers, for the inconvenience caused, due to the disruption in service and assures of our continued commitment to providing high quality customer service.