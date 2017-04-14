Jamaica Customs ePayment Service Now Back in Operation

Story Highlights The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising our customers that its online Customs Electronic Payment (ASYCUDA ePayment) service is now available; all intending users can now revert to making use of this modality for payment to effect cargo related formalities.







The service had become unavailable on Wednesday April 12th resulting from emergency measures to restore access to the Customs automated system. The ASYCUDA system was subsequently restored, however, the e-payment modality was inaccessible for use.

The JCA wishes to thank our clients for their patience and understanding while making use of alternative means of payment while we completed maintenance activities to resolve the matter.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and assures you of our commitment to providing world-class customer service.

The Agency wishes for you and your family, a blessed and safe Easter holiday.