Jamaica on Course for 30% Renewable Energy

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 18. Seated at left is Member of Parliament for St. James Central , Heroy Clarke. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 18. Seated at left is Member of Parliament for St. James Central , Heroy Clarke. Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says Jamaica is on course to achieving 30 per cent of its energy consumption from renewables by 2030.

The Minister pointed out that 2016 saw the diversification of the country’s energy sources in a significant way as the country ushered in an additional 80 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity from renewable sources.





Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says Jamaica is on course to achieving 30 per cent of its energy consumption from renewables by 2030.

He noted that as of last year, 10.5 per cent of net electricity generated was obtained from renewable energy.

Dr. Wheatley was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 18.

The Minister pointed out that 2016 saw the diversification of the country’s energy sources in a significant way as the country ushered in an additional 80 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity from renewable sources.

“Specifically, 24 MW was commissioned in June 2016 with the implementation of Wigton III by Wigton Wind Farm Limited; 36.6 MW (of) wind power was commissioned in August 2016 by Blue Mountain Renewables Limited; and Content Solar completed construction and began supply of 20 MW of electricity to the grid,” Dr. Wheatley said.

In addition, he noted that last year March, a licence was awarded to Eight Rivers Energy Company to supply up to 37 MW of electricity from a solar photovoltaic plant located in Westmoreland.

Dr. Wheatley said that the total investment for this project was approximately US$50 million.

“This is slated to be at a record low wholesale price of US8.54 cents/kilowatt hour to be commissioned in December of 2018,” he said.