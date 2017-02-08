Jamaica Committed to Implement WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation

Story Highlights Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says that while awaiting entry into force of the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, Jamaica is taking steps to ensure its implementation.

Addressing 52 members of the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, February 7 at the Pegasus Hotel, Minister Johnson Smith said “My Ministry will continue to work closely with the stakeholders to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the TF Agreement, including through the identification and securing of grant funding, technical assistance and capacity building support that will be needed to underpin the reform processes and activities.”





This includes identifying areas in which support from international development partners will be required for its implementation and establishing a Task Force on Trade Facilitation to oversee a successful implementation.

The Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) is expected to expedite the movement, release and clearance of goods, including goods in transit. Jamaica confirmed ratification of the TFA in January 2016.

Minister Johnson Smith stated that “Jamaica has made significant strides in relation to customs modernization and border management and control. Initiatives, in this area, continue to be undertaken within the broad context of the Public Sector Transformation and Modernization Programme of which trade and investment facilitation is a main component.”

The Minister noted that there is potential for Jamaica to expand its exports in goods and service and that the government will work to strengthen bilateral, regional and multilateral partnerships to ensure the country optimizes its participation in trade agreements to which it is party or beneficiary.

The Minister’s address to the Diplomatic Corps is one of the activities to mark Diplomatic Week which is being observed from February 5-10 under the theme “Growth through Partnerships”.