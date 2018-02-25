Jamaica Cancer Society Hosts Anti-tobacco Youth Forum

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton + - Photo: JIS File Photo Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton Story Highlights Scores of students from a number of high schools in the Corporate Area turned out for the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Ninth Annual Anti-Tobacco Youth Forum held recently at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston.

Executive Director of the JCS, Yulit Gordon, for her part, charged the young people in attendance to be responsible in their decision-making as it relates to their well-being, and avoid the dangerous practice of tobacco smoking.

Ms. Gordon further appealed to those who may have already begun using tobacco to take advantage of a cessation programme that is available through the JCS and the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA).



Scores of students from a number of high schools in the Corporate Area turned out for the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Ninth Annual Anti-Tobacco Youth Forum held recently at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston.

The event was part of a cadre of activities in observation of Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month.

While the key focus of the event was on tobacco use, other unhealthy practices such as poor eating habits and physical inactivity were also addressed.

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who addressed the students, urged them to make wise choices as it relates to their health.

He lamented that there is a growing prevalence of physical inactivity among the youth.

“Youngsters today are more interested in engaging with their electronic devices, and so they are living a more sedentary lifestyle than their predecessors,” he pointed out.

Dr. Tufton encouraged the students to take the information garnered back to their homes and communities.

He said they should encourage those they care about to practise a healthy lifestyle, including adopting good eating habits and getting annual check-ups.

Executive Director of the JCS, Yulit Gordon, for her part, charged the young people in attendance to be responsible in their decision-making as it relates to their well-being, and avoid the dangerous practice of tobacco smoking.

She indicated that tobacco-related illnesses globally have severely impacted healthcare systems, and a number of countries, including Jamaica, have moved to implement tobacco regulations to minimise the overall impact of tobacco use.

Ms. Gordon further appealed to those who may have already begun using tobacco to take advantage of a cessation programme that is available through the JCS and the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA).