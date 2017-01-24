Jamaica to Benefit from High-end Luxury Tourism Market

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica stands to benefit tremendously from the high-end luxury tourism market, noting that there is a lot of investor interest for the destination.

Fresh from his one-week stint in Spain where he attended the FITUR Trade Fair, the largest international tourism trade show for inbound and outbound Ibero American markets, Mr. Bartlett told JIS News that the country will soon be seeing investments pouring in from some of the top players in the high-end luxury market, a move which will propel Jamaica’s stock as a marquee destination.

Mr. Bartlett reminded that a key component of the country’s growth strategy is securing new investments, adding that by entering the luxury end market, Jamaica is poised to meet or surpass the US$5 billion in projections over the next five years.



“On January 19, we signed an agreement with representatives of the Excellence Group of Luxury Hotels and Resorts to build two hotels in Oyster Bay, Trelawny, which will add over 700 rooms to the island’s room stock,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“This is only the beginning of things to come as in dialogue with some of the world’s top luxury brands while in Spain, the interest that they have in Jamaica is very high and to the point where more agreements will be forthcoming very soon,” he added.

In addition to the Excellence Group, the Minister cited AMResorts plans to bring its Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts brand to Jamaica, following its acquisition of the former Coyaba Beach Resort & Club in Montego Bay.

“There is also Finest, the top luxury brand in the Excellence Group, which is coming. When you look also at the planned renovation of Dragon Bay in Portland and the luxury style bungalows that have been introduced by the Sandals Group, then we can see why so many people are excited about Jamaica’s foray into the high end luxury market,” the Minister said.

“The entry of these luxury groups to the Jamaican landscape will certainly broaden the options available to visitors and help to enhance our product offering,” he explained.

Mr. Bartlett said the current investments being made in the country prove the confidence many investors now have in Jamaica.

“As we continue on our path to meet the objectives outlined in the growth agenda, these new projects will aid in our quest to secure 15,000 new rooms in the next five years,” he noted.

The Minister argued that it is obvious that many luxury travellers are willing to pay more to experience what is special and also different about a destination, including staying in hotels above the norm and which are relevant to the local culture of the destination.

“They are also looking to experience tailor-made excursions and activities that teach them about their destination whilst at the same time providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience,” he said.