Jamaica to Benefit from Co-Operation Agreement with Morocco

Jamaican students will benefit from approximately 100 tertiary scholarships to be provided annually under a co-operation agreement between Jamaica and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The agreement, which was signed last year, will see Morocco offering the scholarships, tenable at institutions in the North African nation, at the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate levels.

Additionally, Government of Jamaica employees will be afforded opportunities to pursue short-term vocational and professional courses in Morocco.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, who made the disclosure, said her Ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to determine the areas of study that will be focused on.

She was speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service ‘Issues & Answers’ interview.

Senator Johnson Smith, in welcoming the agreement, said it was expected to be pivotal in enhancing Jamaica’s growth agenda.

“They are giving us the opportunity to align with national development goals (by allowing us to select) where we want the scholarships to (target),” she indicated.

Senator Johnson Smith further advised that Morocco will also be providing equipment and support for Jamaica’s soil analyses facilities and development of irrigation systems as well as guidance in determining the quantity, location and utilization of the requisite agricultural equipment and systems.

Meanwhile, the Minister said a new Bi-National Commission was established with Panama as part of the Central American country’s commitment to deepen relations with other regional nations.

The agreement formalizing this undertaking was signed by Senator Johnson Smith during a visit to Panama with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for the expanded Panama Canal’s opening.

The Minister said the Commission’s work was expected to create opportunities for co-operation in trade, logistics and youth development exchanges, among other areas.

She indicated that the Commission’s work was expected to start within the first six months of this year.