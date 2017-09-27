Jamaica Assists Antigua/Barbuda and Dominica

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses Tuesday’s (September 26) sitting of the House of Representatives. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addresses Tuesday’s (September 26) sitting of the House of Representatives. Story Highlights The Government has committed the equivalent of US$100,000 each to the redevelopment funds for Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica, which were severely impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, respectively.

Mr. Holness made the announcement in a Statement to the House of Representatives Tuesday (September 26).

Additionally, Mr. Holness said the Government has committed to providing Dominica with a four-man technical and advisory support team to be led by the JDF’s Lt. Colonel Jamie Ogilvie.



This has been announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who also advised that the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has mobilised its 120-man Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) for deployment to Dominica to assist with recovery efforts.

The Prime Minister said the DART is being deployed to Dominica in three phases between September 26 and September 27, adding that the first team has landed in Dominica, with the other two teams slated to arrive on September 27.

He indicated that the DART will assist with security and distribution of relief supplies, the provision of limited medical care, conducting damage assessment, recovery planning, basic engineering work, and logistics management.

This intervention, he said, is aimed at assisting the efforts by the Administration of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to restore the integrity of their national security systems and develop a plan for the recovery and rebuilding of that nation.

“Jamaica has always leaned forward to help our neighbours in need, and alongside the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the JDF has always delivered this capability on behalf of the people and Government of Jamaica,” Mr. Holness said.